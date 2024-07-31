



Kindly consider current column-content a chip of class …

You Can’t Be Serious – ‘The good life…’

The word ‘class’ gets circulated a lot. It can mean many different things to many different people. I suppose each one of us considers ourselves to be ‘a chip of class!’

Some aspects of our class society are easy enough to define. We have the ‘upper class’, ‘middle class’, ‘merchant classes’, ‘working class’ and so on. But who can say what constitutes ‘class’ in an ordinary person? We shall come back in a minute to look at ‘lack of class’; but to me class is a mix of small decent traits in a person that gives them an aura of ‘class.’ Class in human terms, rich or poor, is how one shows consideration to others and how we perceive ourselves. A person of class will act politely, exhibit good manners, demonstrate good breeding and behave according to the accepted norms of society. The modern class system – whilst it still exists is more fluid and complex than bygone eras. Unfortunately race and colour still determines class in some areas.

During mass in St Camillus Nursing Centre, a few Sundays ago; a visiting priest, Father Paul Crosby from Trim, told a story about a friend of his who was in terrible pain with a back problem and was waiting on an operation. The married father of young children was devastated at the hospital desk when the consultant’s secretary told him there was a waiting list and it would be three months before he could get in for surgery. With that an elderly patient, a lady due to have the same operation the following week, stepped forward, excused herself, and asked if she could swop places with the younger man. How unusual was that? And it worked! Now, if I want to give you a definition of ‘class’ – that lady is it!

At one time class was generally understood to be just about good manners, but like a lot of words in everyday use, the meaning has changed – or at least widened over the years. Elegance, poise and sophistication will still universally generate the class compliment. But today the word can be used as a quick summary of anything from a good footballer, a new car, nice house, throwaway comment, or a good singer.

It probably is much easier to spot or define a ‘lack of class.’ Not having proper etiquette or sufficient social skills to maintain a sense of self-dignity is begging for that label. These people will be suspected of gossiping more than thinking and preferring trinkets over tenor.

A ‘lack of class’ will most often be demonstrated through rudeness, vulgarity and ‘in your face’ – with confrontation always being the first option. Like all manner of human deportment, class, or lack of it, isn’t always that easy to stick a label on – but you will just know the difference when you encounter it!

Class should never be confused with wealth. There is an old saying, a favourite of my mother’s, which states; ‘Money doesn’t buy class!’ (I suppose that one is a good fall back line when you don’t have the money!) But it is nonetheless true. You can have all the money and be the biggest gobshite in town and be poor whilst displaying dignity and class. Donald Trump is my example for this paragraph.

Sport is a class act and no sport demonstrates class more than GAA. No matter how intense the battle, hurling is played in an honest, manly manner. Mortal enemies become lifelong friends when the battles are over. How opposing hurling and football fans can mingle is held up as an example of class across the world. Most importantly of all, there is no class distinction in the GAA.

Golf too is an honorable game that oozes class – because like squash and a few other games, the players generally will call their own fouls. The worst thing that can be said about a man is that he cheats at golf! Then, no two games illustrate the gap in class more than rugby and soccer. One code respects the referee and the opposition and their supporters can mingle without any urge to fight the other team’s followers. Soccer on the other hand – apart from local clubs, can often be said to show the very worst signs of that ‘lack of class’ – where supporters would happily kill each other.

Around twenty years ago I heard an interview with the retired doorman of London’s Savoy Hotel. (I have previously quoted a line from this guy for you) Anyway, a ceist he was asked was, were celebrities offended when he didn’t recognize them at the door. His answer was pure class: ‘The ones that matter don’t mind and the ones that mind don’t matter!’

Don’t Forget

A person should have enough class that he doesn’t feel he has to look up to anyone; he should also have enough to be wise enough not to look down on anyone.