A TUI Airlines flight from Alicante to East Midlands had to be diverted on Tuesday due to a passenger suffering a medical episode.

Flight BY7219, operated by a Boeing 737-800, took off from Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport as 12:43, and moments later requested an emergency diversion to Barcelona, where it given priority and landed at 13:32.

Medical crews were then able to attend to the passenger, said to be a child, who had suffered convulsions on board.