



The Torrevieja Council has said that the work on the path between the town centre and the hospital will begin in the coming months. This was announced on Monday by the mayor himself, Eduardo Dolón.

The project’s construction management has already put the project out to tender, and its material execution remains committed.

Part of the route of this “cycle and pedestrian path” runs through land owned by the State (next to the Acuamed desalination plant) and also through land that is located within the boundary that marks the maritime-terrestrial public domain. The shores of Laguna Rosa are considered land affected by the Coastal Law due to its evident interconnection with the marine environment through the Acequión channel.

Dolón has said that he wants to carry out the work along that part of the path that is not affected by external ownership, which he frames as the first phase.

In this, the section of path that runs parallel to the CV-95 across land owned by the Generalitat would be established; which, according to the mayor, has now been approved. This will allow the residents of Los Balcones to travel safely on foot or by bicycle to the junction of the regional highway with the N-332.

The connection from that point to the cemetery and the San Roque neighbourhood will then be carried out later, when the Council obtains a response from the central Government with regards to the remainder of the land required to complete the project.

The path is a long standing demand by the residents of Los Balcones, since its absence makes the walk to the hospital a real danger for pedestrians, who end up walking along the shoulder of the CV-95, a road that is extremely busy along this last section of entry to Torrevieja through Mar Azul and Villa Amalia. In fact, the Generalitat has already included in its budgets the expansion of this small stretch of road because it is a frequent scene of traffic jams in summer.

To avoid any possible confusion and to separate pedestrians from cars, what is proposed is to pave an existing dirt agricultural road that starts from the bridge over the N-332, next to the cemetery and passes behind the desalination plant. to end on the CV-95, next to the Torrevieja hospital and Los Balcones. A route of about 900 meters in length.

The budget in 2021 was estimated at 275.00 euros. This also included providing the entire path with benches, chairs or similar furniture in the pedestrian part to allow users to rest. The mayor has insisted that, from his point of view, the environmental impact is zero and that there should be no problem in obtaining authorisation, since it is, in his words, adapting a path with “ecological” materials that In fact, already exists, although it was originally for agricultural use.