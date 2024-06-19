



Last Saturday, 15th of June, the C.D. Montesinos International Supporters club (The Full Monte), organised their annual Players Presentation Dinner at the local “Rincón de Miguel” Restaurante.

The dinner was attended by the players, coaching staff (as guests of the Full Monte), C.D. Montesinos Committee as well as a large turn out by the supporters.

This was the 13th year we have organised this event and it turned out to be one of the best ever.

Nearly 100 people we’re looked after superbly by Miguel and his staff. The food was fantastic and with the club having ended the season as Champions (and promotion), there was a lot to celebrate!

The Club presented individual trophies to each player and coaching staff as a momento of their amazing season, and each player was given a standing ovation as they were called up one by one.

Of course, the highlight of the evening was the presentation, by the Full Monte, of their annual awards, in the following categories:

1. Players Player of the year (Steven Harris Trophy). This trophy was voted on by the players and they voted for young Anderson, who also won the Golden boot award as top scorer.

2. Manager’s player of the year. The coaching staff agreed this award should be given to, perhaps one of the unsung heroes of the team, Javi.

3. Golden boot award (top scorer). Went to Anderson.

4. Full Monte Player of the year. The supporters club player of the year was awarded to defender Ousamma who has had more man of the match awards throughout the season than any other player.

The supporters club also presented long time club stalwart Joaquin Rodenas (much to his amazement), with a plaque in appreciation for all the years he has worked non-stop for the club.

Special thanks goes out to all the sponsors of these awards, with special mention to:-

Graham Burge, David Winder, Sandra Dunn and Terry Harris.

Graham Burge and David Winder presented the trophies they sponsored whilst with Terry Harris and Sandra Dunn being unavailable, their awards were presented, in their absence, by club President Jonny (Maccan) Lorente Hurtado and the Los Montesinos Mayor, Sr José Manuel Butrón.

A special “Thank You” goes out to the Full Monte Committee for their hard work, tireless efforts and enthusiasm they have all shown this season as well as previous seasons.

All that is now left to finish the supporters club season, is the AGM which will take place on Wednesday, 3rd of July at the Civic Centre next to the town hall, from 7pm onwards.

All paid-up members are invited to turn up, as some very important decisions will be made, as to the future of the Supporters Club.

For more information regarding C.D. Montesinos or The Full Monte Supporters Club, please contact us via our Facebook page (C.D. Montesinos).

Vamos Monte!