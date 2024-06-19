



Staff of the National Police and the Civil Guard in the Valencian Community will be reinforced with 718 officers during the Summer, from 1 July to 31 August. The Ministry of the Interior will reinforce the nine Autonomous Communities that will have the greatest tourist influx this summer will a total of 4,407 troops additional agents.

According to the Government, in the case of the Valencian Community, a further 400 National Police will supplement the Community force while the Civil Guard will allocate a further 318 officers to the summer operation.

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics, in the first three months of 2024 the number of international tourists who have visited Spain has increased by 17.7% compared to the same period last year, over 16.1 million tourists. The Ministry of the Interior is aware of the economic impact of tourism on the national economy, and therefore police operations are aimed at providing security and confidence to everyone who chooses Spain as a tourist destination.

The police reinforcement planned for this summer will increase surveillance and preventive control in urban and interurban communication channels, stations, ports, airports, hotels, playas, beaches and campsites and at events where there are large numbers of people.

The DGT will also launch special campaigns in relation to the control of alcohol and drugs, motorcycles and vans, speeding, as well as distraction at the wheel. In order to carry out these activities, the Civil Guard Traffic Group has 5,859 officers, supported by other civil guard units units that are spread across the national territory.