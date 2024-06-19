



A total of 1,162,033 people were vaccinated against flu in the 2023-2024 season, according to the regional Ministry of Health, the highest number in the history of flu vaccination in the Valencian Community.

The Minister of Health, Marciano Gómez, stated that “getting sick is a failure for the health system and it is about avoiding it, both with healthy habits and health promotion.”

Unfortunately, the attention to dealing with Covid has not been quite so high, even though hospitalisations have risen for seven weeks in a row and in the latest data beat that of 2021, the second year of the pandemic.

In hospitals, the percentage of positivity is 0.8% for flu (compared to 1% the previous week), 33.2% for SARS-CoV-2 (compared to 25.1% the previous week).

In total across Valencia, 863,796 people were vaccinated against Covid, of which 689,799 were 60 years old or older.

In care homes, residents have been vaccinated against flu with coverage of 92.79%, whereas for Covid, again, the figure is lower at 82.44%.