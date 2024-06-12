



Clara, the goat raped by a cleaning worker in a veterinary clinic at Madrid’s Complutense University, has been returned to her owner, Francisco José González, at the Dharma sanctuary where the animal lives. “I notice that she was very distant, although I couldn’t say if anything has changed in her,” her owner said.

Francisco has not ruled out that the goat “needs psychological help.” “This could change her life and she may suffer a trauma,” he added, stating that he found out about the attack when he went to “deliver another animal that had to be castrated.”

Clara’s owner has now said that he does not blame the university, but he will be making a private prosecution against the person responsible, who was reported to the authorities by a student and subsequently arrested by the National Police.