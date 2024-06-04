



During the last year, following its renovation and reopening, the Children’s Traffic Park in Torrevieja has received 1,725 ​​students from thirteen primary schools in the town, in addition to 26 ALPE students, who have all been able to enjoy lessons on road traffic regulations supervised by the Policia Local.

These courses have been carried out for almost 30 years by the Torrevieja council.

A further 134 sessions reaching 4,169 secondary school students have included specific talks to combat gender violence, bullying and drug addiction. In addition, the students have been educated in traffic regulations, with special relevance to awareness in the use of personal mobility vehicles, electric scooters, in order to improve civility between pedestrians and vehicles in the streets of the municipality.

Students from schools in nearby municipalities, including Benijófar, with 56 students, also received lessons provided by a team from the Torrevieja Local Police.

Councillor Federico Alarcón spoke of the success of the III Mobility Week, held last October, a week for all audiences that exceeded everyone’s expectations, which has meant that In 2024, it will be possible to resume the enjoyment and training in the traffic park, which is considered one of the best equipped in the province.