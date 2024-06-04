



A 68-year-old fugitive from the United Kingdom has been arrested in Cartagena, where he was hiding after being accused of several crimes of sexual abuse of minors in 2021. The arrested man was the subject of an International Detention and Extradition Warrant.

The victims reported the events three years ago, said to be of extremely serious, which led to strong police pressure on the individual under investigation, causing him to flee to Spain, according to the National Police. The arrest request, that was issued by the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) was enforced last week.

The investigation determined that he could be hiding in a property in Cartagena, where the police finally detected his presence. Following his arrest he was subsequently transferred to the Central Court of Instruction in Madrid for the processing of the extradition order back to the United Kingdom.