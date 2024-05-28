



The Court in Torrevieja sentenced a man to compensate a Guardia Civil officer with 4,600 euro, after attacking him during an intervention for an alleged case of gender violence.

The events occurred in June 2023 in Polop, when agents from the municipality’s Local Police and the Guardia Civil responded to a report for an alleged crime of gender violence in a home, according to the sentence provided by the Unified Association of Guardia Civil in Alicante (AUGC), which carried out the private prosecution in the case.

The convicted man prevented the agents from interviewing the alleged victim, refused to identify himself, showed his genitals, disrespected the officers, and struggled and lunged at a Guardia Civil officer when he tried to interview the victim.

The aggressor scratched the agent on the neck, forehead, and ear, and inserted a finger in his eye, acting “with the intention of undermining the physical integrity of others and the principle of authority.” As a consequence of these events, the agent suffered pain in two fingers of his left hand, erosions on the front of the neck, back of the ear and on the forearm and signs of complete breakage of the left thumb.

To be cured, the agent required medical treatment consisting of rest, pharmacological, orthopaedic treatment and rehabilitation for 50 days, 15 of which were impeding his usual actions, as well as mobility consequences in one of his hands.

Due to these facts, the magistrate condemns the aggressor for a crime against public order, an attack on the sentence of four months in prison – which has been suspended – and disqualification from exercising passive suffrage during the time of the sentence, as well as for a crime of injuries.

The convicted person must compensate the attacked agent as subsidiary civil liability in the amount of 4,600 euro, in addition to paying the procedural costs.