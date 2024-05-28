



The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will represent his party in a visit to Los Alcázares on Friday, as part of the European election campaign.

He will be accompanied by the candidate for the elections to the European Parliament, vice president of the Government of Spain and minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera.

The general secretary of the PSOE in the Region and spokesperson for the Socialist Parliamentary Group in the Regional Assembly, Pepe Vélez, and the PSOE candidate for the elections to the European Parliament, Marcos Ros from Murcia, will also participate in the event which will take place in the Plaza del Espejo in Los Alcázares starting at 6:30 p.m.