



The president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, has announced the upcoming development of a new Strategic Plan for the inclusion, respect and visibility of the Roma people 2024-2030 “that improves the conditions, rights and promotes equality of the Roma community.”

This was announced during an event to celebrate the International Day of the Gypsy People that took place in the Cabecera de València park on Monday, where the head of the Consell explained that this plan will be carried out in conjunction with the Gypsy people.

Mazón highlighted the anniversary of the gypsy community as “a day to celebrate tradition, history and honour the gypsies, looking at the past with honour and respect”, while “to looking at the future with commitment”.

He spoke of “the unwavering fight” of the Consell for “equality of opportunities and the rights of gypsies” and has expressed its intention to promote education, work and access to housing for the Roma people.

During his speech, Carlos Mazón made reference to the coincidence of the celebration of this International Day with his birthday saying that “I will never forget my first International Day of the Gypsy People as president of the Generalitat and my birthday.”

The head of the Consell was accompanied by the second vice president and counsellor of Social Services, Equality and Housing, Susana Camarero, as well representatives of the Roma people in the Valencian Community.

During the event, the Valencian Council of the Gypsy People recognised Juan Fernández (posthumously), Miguel Santiago Santiago and Francisco Requena for their careers and work with the Gypsy population. Likewise, the symbolic throwing of petals into the lake in Cabecera Park took place as the gypsy anthem ‘Gelem, gelem’ was performed.