



The Pilar de la Horadada Council has acquired three all-terrain vehicles costing 157,000 euros for the fleet of the Pilareña Local Police. Two of them have been supplied by the firm Transel for an award amount of 102,104 euros while the other vehicle was supplied by Autos Iglesia for an 55,321 euros.

Both companies have offered an improvement in the average estimated mileage in their 36-month leasing agreement. This payment formula includes all maintenance and repairs throughout the contract period.

The vehicle fleet of the Pilar de la Horadada Local Police can now boast nine vehicles (7 SUV cars, 1 all-terrain vehicle and 1 police van) plus four motorcycles, available for a staff of 52 agents.

The Councilor, Marina Sáez, explained that the commitment five years ago was to provide the staff with the necessary equipment and technical and human resources, and it is now being fulfilled, because ” we have regularised the staff of the Local Police through specific modifications to the manpower establishment, and we have continued to invest in vehicles, motorcycles and equipment for the agents.”