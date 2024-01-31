



Corvera airport is one of 32 in Spain set to benefit from a boost to incentivise airlines to bring more passengers.

The incentive package has been approved by the Board of Directors of airport operator Aena for the 32 airports and heliports that had less than 3 million passengers in 2023.

Airlines will be exempt from paying the per-passenger fee for all travellers additional to those in 2023 for three consecutive years.

In addition, until March 2027, incentives are extended for the opening of new routes to new destinations in airports with more than 3 million passengers and growth is stimulated compared to the previous equivalent season on routes with Asia.