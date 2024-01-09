



The Minister of Health, Marciano Gómez, expressed his delight following the Consell’s Plenary Session “for the solidarity and commitment of the public who, on Monday, tripled the rate of vaccination in a single day.”

Gómez explained, “during the first day of open doors and vaccination without an appointment, 2.85 times more doses were administered than on January 5.” In fact, 22,693 doses were supplied on Monday, compared to 7,982 doses on January 5.

The doses administered were 13,251 against flu and 9,442 doses against Covid-19.

He mentioned of the importance of vaccination “to minimise infections and reduce the epidemic wave of respiratory virus infections”, highlighting “the commitment that Valencian society is demonstrating and the cooperation it is showing.”

By province, 8,165 doses were administered in Alicante health centres, 2,972 in the Castellón centres, and a total of 11,556 vaccines in the Valencia Province

The minister also spoke of the incidence rate of acute respiratory infection in the Valencian Community of 1,318.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which is predicted to increase next week.