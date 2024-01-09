



Soccer teams from the Netherlands have started the year 2024 by carrying out their sports stages at the Torrevieja Sports City

Torrevieja Councilor for Sports, Diana Box, has announced that this year the Sports Tourism activity has taken an important turn, with the presence of several teams taking winter training camps in Torrevieja.

January began with several Norwegian and Finnish Athletics clubs using its training facilities, with various disciplines: running, long jump, high jump, and javelin.

The councillor said that January has always been a difficult month in which to attract sports tourism, but the commercial and marketing efforts carried out by the Council are bearing fruit and, each year, we can see the numbers increase.

The Dutch travel agency Voetbalreizen.com BV, has been the big user this January. They began working with the Department of Sports Tourism in mid-2023, bringing several Dutch football teams to the town, the first year in which they have used Torrevieja. CF Pax, Fortuna Be Quick and Victoria, are all carrying out training camps in the Ciudad Deportiva.

The Arnhemse boys Football Club, also from Holland, has visited the city, and soon we will see the visit of DVV’09 FC, also from the Netherlands, who will arrive in Torrevieja this coming Friday, the fourth occasion that they have visited the town.

And there are several more groups of Nordic athletes, as well as several basketball teams from Poland, who are due to arrive in the coming weeks, where the excellent Torrevieja facilities will once again become the focus for their training camps.