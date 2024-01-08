



Despite Scottish football enjoying a winter break until 19 January, there is to be no let up for Rangers as their recently installed Belgian manager Phillipe Clement now has time to regroup after a long first half of the season as he looks to use the time to bed some of his January signings into his squad.

Clement is bringing his team to Spain for a week long warm-weather training camp and a closed-doors clash with Hertha Berlin, who are staying just up the road at Pinatar Arena.

Gers jet out to their plush base at the La Manga Club resort, with the clash against German second-tier outfit Hertha taking on Saturday at 3pm, however the authorities warn supporters not to turn up as there is very likelihood that casual visitors will be able to get in. The game will, however, be streamed for free by RangersTV.

Hertha Berlin currently sit seventh in 2. Bundesliga after 17 games. They are unbeaten in their last nine competitive matches and haven’t lost since the end of October.

On their return to Scotland the team looks forward to another friendly kick-about with Champions League high-flyers Copenhagen at Ibrox on Tuesday, January 16.

The Danish opposition should prove to be a stern test for Philippe Clement’s side, with Copenhagen the current title holders in their nation and they also occupy second place in their UEFA Champions League group heading into the final round of matches.

The match will mark the Gers’ return to action as they step up preparations for their domestic campaign by heading to Dumbarton in the Scottish Cup.