



The Department of Tourism of the routes for January, the first of which can be enjoyed on Friday, January 12, at 5 p.m. when, starting at the Plaza de Monserrate there will be a tour of San Francisco and Monserrate, the “Convent of San Francisco and Sanctuary of Monserrate”.

On Sunday, January 14 at 10:30 a.m. there will be an event held in English, with its departure from the parking lot at the Santo Domingo School Bus Station. The “Palmeral + San Antón Festival route will show off the San Antón festivities, very traditional in Orihuela, with a bus available from the Coast so that the international community can learn about this festivity.

The purpose is to promote the connection with the centre of Orihuela so that residents of the Coast go to the city and learn about the heritage. The route will coincide with the San Antón Festival to encourage tourism and the economy by shopping in the shops of Orihuela.

A bus will leave the Coast (starting time at 9:30 a.m. from the Orihuela Costa Town Hall) and with a stop in Entrenaranjos (10 am). The return to the Coast will take place at 3:00 p.m. from the Santo Domingo School bus parking lot.

The “Colinas de Campoamor Landscape Trail” route (Saturday, January 20 at 11:30 a.m. from the Colinas de Campoamor Club House). It is a route along the Campoamor Hills Landscape Trail aimed at people on the Coast and so that they do not have to travel so much. In addition, you visit one of the best golf courses in Spain that has won many awards.

Do remember that places are limited and that reservations should made through the website www.orihuelaturistica.es .