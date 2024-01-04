



The Christmas period is now over, and although many of the shops will be open THIS Sunday, that is in lieu of them being closed on Saturday, Three Kings, but apart from this week, Sunday shopping is now over until Easter.

This particular ruling applies to the Valencia region specifically, although other areas have similar rules, but shops and retail establishments are now not permitted to open on Sundays, so the workers can take a well-earned rest.

If, however, you are one of those workers who preferred to shop on a Sunday because of your schedule, you, like everyone else, will now have to wait until Sunday 24 March 2024 to relive the experience of Sunday shopping.

The shops are permitted to open over Easter on Sundays, as it´s what Jesus would have wanted, but will then close once again until the summer season starts with Sunday 16 June being their next scheduled Sunday opening that Zenia Boulevard are promoting, for example.

After that date, then can then open for the rest of the year. This is in general terms, and other exclusions and restrictions might apply. Remember also that we are talking exclusively about the Valencia region. If you are desperate to shop on a Sunday, there is always the option of nipping across the border into Murcia.

In many of the commercial centres, bars and restaurants remain open throughout, so you can still go and support the hospitality sector, it is only retail establishments we are talking about.