



In December and January, Rotary Guardamar and Specsavers Ópticas in Guardamar, Torrevieja and La Zenia are working together to collect cleaning products, toiletries and baby care products for the Red Cross Guardamar. There is a large demand at present for these products and so these two organizations are joining forces to maximise the amount collected.

The director of these three Specsavers Ópticas stores, Francisco Jurado, was proud to be elected as President of Rotary Club Guardamar and is strengthening the synergy between the club and his stores to support the community as much as he can.

He explains, ‘We are delighted to launch this collection campaign for the Red Cross in Guardamar, an excellent charity, that we have supported many times in the past. The charity contacted us to say that they had a shortage of baby care products, cleaning products and toiletries and asked for support.

The campaign is running until the end of January 2024 and we need all the help people can give us. Unfortunately, many people in our community are struggling with the increasing cost of food and basic supplies and so the demand has significantly grown. If customers and local residents can add a few items to their weekly shop and drop them into their nearest store, it would make an enormous difference to families who are really struggling.’

Rotary International is an international organization and service club whose purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders. Rotary Guardamar work tirelessly to support worthy causes with large events such as the recent Christmas Golf Championship supporting the end of Polio and the Classic Car Rally in the summer which raised funds for the book bank at the high school IES Les Dunes.

Specsavers Ópticas are the largest private optical brand in the world, dedicating to providing quality eye care at affordable prices and free comprehensive eye tests to protect the eye health of people in their community. There are six stores on the Costa Blanca. To find your nearest store and take part in the Christmas collection campaigns being organized by the different stores, visit www.specsavers.es