



I SPENT some very enjoyable evenings over Christmas (fortunately Er Indoors likes golf too) watching “Pro Celebrity Golf” on Youtube. Golf had been broadcast on BBC since 1956, but the Pro Celebrity challenge which appeared on the screens in 1977 was a new idea.

To ensure good coverage the first matches were for the Bing Crosby Cup with the man himself presenting the trophy. Henry Longhurst introduced the programme, handing over to the dulcet tones of Peter Alliss for the commentary. Gleneagles, Turnberry and other notable courses were the venues. It was an education to watch the skill of the pros with their wooden-headed clubs.

In the picture are Lee Trevino, Sean Connery, Max Faulkner and Jackie Stewart. Later on the pro golfers included Nick Faldo (Mr. Pringle) and Seve, while celebrities included Bruce Forsyth, Henry Cooper and Russ Abbott. If you fancy a trip down memory lane I can recommend it.

BERNHARD LANGER and his 23 year old son Jason carded a final round 59 to win the 2023 PNC Championship in December (Formerly the Father/Son Championship.) It was Bernhard’s 5th victory, after previously winning with eldest son Stefan in 2005 and 2006 and Jason in 2014 and 2019. He has also competed with both his daughters.

The PNC Championship dates from 1995, when 10 major winners gathered with their sons. It now features 20 major champions and their relatives competing for the total $1 million purse in a 2 day, 36 hole scramble for the Willie Park Trophy.

David Duval, who finished 2nd with son Brady said; “It’s the best golfing week of the year. You’re on pins and needles through August, hoping to see that invite from Alastair (The founder.) I’m sure with the majority of folks who play at our age it’s the most coveted invite in golf. They only take 20 teams and there’s probably 25 on the waiting list. To be asked to come back it’s a dream come true every year it happens.”

When Lee Trevino was preparing for this years PNC he topped several balls on the range. “I never, ever remember doing this in my life,” he said. His son, Daniel, 31, who is partnering him, suggested he contact renowned instructor Randy Smith, who teaches world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. But Trevino made a vow many years ago that he would never take a lesson from anybody he could beat. He rang Smith and said, “Have you got 15 minutes to look me over ? I think you could beat me now.”

PGA TOUR “SIGNATURE EVENTS” are due to arrive on the calendar in 2024.The eight tournaments – which don’t include the Majors, playoff events and Players Championship – will feature smaller fields but increased prize purses and more FedEx Cup points (700 to the winner of each).

The Signature Events consist of: The Sentry (Tournament of Champions) Kapalua Plantation Course, Hawaii. AT&T ProAm, Pebble Beach. Genesis Invitational, Riviera Country Club. Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill. RBC Heritage, Harbour Town. Wells Fargo Championship, Quail Hollow. The Memorial, Muirfield Village. Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands.

THE HERO DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC returns to the Emirates Golf Club 18-21st January. The opening DP World Tour 2024 Rolex Series event will feature defending champion Rory McIlroy alongside some of the world’s top golfers, competing for the $9million prize pool.

Daily entertainment, live music, a dedicated kids’ zone, and four fun-filled days are promised. General admission tickets are free, although food and drinks cost the earth. Still if you lived in Dubai that wouldn’t bother you.

Golf Monthly Awards 2023: Shot of the year: Carlota CIganda 17th hole, final day, Solheim Cup.

Round of the year: Bryson Dechambeau, LIV Greenbriar (12 under par 58)

Up and Coming star: Ludvig Aberg, Turned Pro in June, Won on PGA and DP World Tour, shone in Ryder Cup.

Tournament of the year: Solheim Cup.

It was a great golfing year. Let’s hope 2024 is even better.

Until next time: Happy Golfing.

