Orihuela Chamber of Commerce opens offices on the coast





The Orihuela Chamber of Commerce now has a Digital Coworking office on Orihuela Costa. The unit, which opened its doors on Friday, has 323 square meters spread over two floors. It is in a prized location, the old La Caixa Bank offices in the Cabo Roig urbanization just off the N-332 highway.

Selected members of the Plenary Session of the Chamber of Commerce attended the opening of the exciting new venture that will now provide companies and entrepreneurs on the coastal area with advisory services on technological development and digital transformation, as well as technological support in the development of new business models based within the digital economy.

At long last, business people who are resident on the coast will no longer have to travel to Orihuela city to receive this type of service.

The president of the Orihuela Chamber, Mario Martínez, said that “this is something that we owe to the companies of Orihuela Costa, and today it is a reality that will help them improve their competitiveness while, we hope, encourage the creation of new companies in a “an area that is an economic engine for our widespread territory.” Furthermore, he confirmed that the Chamber is launching this Digital Coworking “with the aim of creating synergies between the business fabric across the entire municipality.”

The Orihuela Costa Digital Coworking is a project that is 50% co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund, FEDER, through the INCYDE Foundation of the Spanish Chambers of Commerce The building has a workspace for entrepreneurs, companies and SMEs, each equipped with a table, chair, locker and internet connection; a networking room; fully equipped rest area and a meeting room with a capacity for ten people.

Apart from the area to develop their projects, companies that need it will be able to receive advice and mentoring from the Cámara Orihuela staff, in addition to learning about success stories in the digitalization of processes through the conferences and workshops that are held.

Digital Coworking will, therefore, become an incubator and accelerator of projects for companies, micro-SMEs and entrepreneurs who are committed to digitalization to improve their competitiveness and productivity.

“With this Digital Coworking we are responding to the needs of companies on the coast, which will now have the direct support of Cámara Orihuela staff in the development of their projects, and which they will be able to attend without having to travel, concluded Martínez.