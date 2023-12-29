



This Solheim Cup edition has been the most followed in history, both on television and through social networks.

The Costa del Sol welcomed 65,010 spectators, 14% of whom came from the United States, the highest number on European soil to date.

The King of Spain, Felipe VI, attended the final day at Finca Cortesín, and together with John Solheim, presented the trophy to the European team.

The 2023 Solheim Cup shocked millions of people who had the opportunity to witness how Europe retained the trophy for the third consecutive time, with Carlota Ciganda, the only Spanish player on the team, playing a leading role.

While the game was fundamental to the tournament’s success, it was also rooted in many other aspects that have managed to mark this year in gold letters in the history of the competition: in addition to the spectacular weather and the immaculate course presented by Finca Cortesín, there were multiple nuances that have made it possible for the 2023 Cup to leave an indelible mark on the world of women’s golf.

AN EVENT THAT NOBODY WANTED TO MISS

Hosting the biggest women’s golf event in Andalusia for the first time meant nobody wanted to miss it out. This was clearly reflected in the reach of the television signal, exceeding 450 million households. The 2023 Solheim Cup was the most watched both in Spain -Teledeporte reached peaks of over 170,000 viewers- and abroad -Sky Sports reached peaks of 734,000 on the final day on Sunday, and 35% more average viewers than the previous edition-.

Social media, with Instagram leading the way, also caught fire during the key week of September, reaching more than 180 million people, not to mention the thousands of news stories generated in print and digital media.

Finca Cortesín, meanwhile, became the ideal setting to witness the best women’s golf, as evidenced by the 465 accredited journalists. 65,010 spectators – 52% women – from 62 countries filled the course from 18 to 24 September; 14% came from the United States – the highest number to date in Europe, 33% from the British Isles, and 35% from Spain – two thirds from Andalusia. The final day on Sunday, with 18,193 people registered, was the busiest day of the year.

A COLOSSAL ECONOMIC IMPACT

The most anticipated tournament of the year generated an economic impact on the Costa del Sol of more than 57 million euros in just 7 days. During that week more than 13,000 rooms were booked in 75 different hotels, and employment generated amounted to 3,455 jobs, including the 1,843 staff members who made possible the successful development of both the Solheim Cup and the PING Junior Solheim Cup held in La Zagaleta.

SUSTAINABILITY AS A FLAG

The Solheim Cup was also marked by its responsibility towards the environment, guaranteeing the sustainability of the event by relying on the multiple resources of Finca Cortesín, a venue that has stood out since its beginnings for its facilities based on sustainable management through the use of 100% reclaimed water.

The organisation, carried out by Deporte & Business, reflected its concern to present a greener Solheim Cup by creating the figure of the “sustainability partner”, encompassing companies committed to the environment. Some of the most prominent were, along with Acosol, Trablisa, Peninsula, Kyocera or BMW Automotor Premium. Electric vehicles or electricity generated by solar panels were some of the actions that were implemented linked to the sustainable spirit of the event.

On the social side, the Solheim Cup collaborated with the NGO Ángeles de la Noche, providing both financial donations and surplus food.

A Year To Remember

This 2023 has been historic for the memory of golf. A colossal Carlota Ciganda completely captivated the public, not only for her decisive point on the last day, but also for her charisma and attitude throughout the competition. With Carlota Ciganda’s victory over Nelly Korda, multiple milestones were reached: the Navarrese won all her matches, earning 4 points for the European team; the Solheim Cup was tied for the first time in its history; Europe retained, also for the first time in history, the trophy for the third time in a row.

As if that were not enough, the public enjoyed brilliant performances by some players, such as the Swedish Caroline Hedwall, who came back from three holes down to win her match with four birdies in the last six holes, or Emily Kristine Pedersen, who achieved the second hole-in-one in the history of the Solheim Cup on the first day.

The event held at Finca Cortesín in September makes 2023 a historic year for the competition on a sporting, media, economic and sustainable level.

