



The promotion of toys to a particular gender is not permitted in Spain, whether through, for example, colour association, or antiquated gender-assumed roles, and Orihuela town hall is raising awareness of this through a campaign to promote toys as suitable for all.

The Councillor for Equality, Agustina Rodríguez, presented the “Play without limits” campaign, with the aim of raising awareness among the population about the need to work against gender inequality “because it is important to focus on childhood as a key stage to break a large part of the injustices that are still evident in our society”, as the councillor assured.

Because play is one of the most valuable tools to explore, learn, experiment, acquire skills and develop socially, the Department of Equality launches a campaign of non-sexist games and toys aimed at the boys and girls of the municipality, as well as family members and the general public, “with the objective of both promoting equality and breaking stereotypes in games and toys,” indicated Rodríguez.

The campaign called “Play without limits” aims to encourage a choice of toys and calls on families to choose toys based on the age and tastes of each boy and girl, without any type of social conditioning.

Thus, the campaign is made up of posters and information leaflets that will be distributed throughout the municipality, as well as on social networks, and has an interactive guide that can be consulted from the City Council’s website and that will be distributed in schools. This guide contains tips and information that can be very useful to those who want to choose a toy or game without gender stereotypes.

Finally, the councillor for Equality has stated that “it is not about imposing on boys and girls what they have to play with, but quite the opposite, of not imposing and leaving them to the free and natural choice of the toy without taking into account the sex”.