



In the trial beginning on Tuesday in Elche, the Prosecutor’s Office is requesting 16 years in prison for a man, a worker at a gun shop in Ondara, who had numerous firearms in a house for which he did not have a permit, where they are considered prohibited, and where he had a workshop specialised in weapons manipulation, in addition to plenty of ammunition.

Specifically, in the house search carried out in April 2015, eight rifles or submachine guns, a pistol and a shotgun, along with different accessories, as well as more than 17,700 cartridges of different calibres, were found, as reported by the Superior Court of Justice of the Community (TSJCV).

Weapons that could be rehabilitated were also found at the facilities, such as submachine guns, and a Kalashnikov-type assault rifle.

The Public Ministry accuses the defendant of one crime of depositing weapons and ammunition of war and another of possession of explosives.