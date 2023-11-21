



The peace and tranquillity of the southern Costa Blanca was shattered on Tuesday afternoon, when two loud explosions were heard.

The bangs were nothing to worry about and were the result of a Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon, flight code SHARK034, registration ZK331, breaking the sound barrier whilst flying on exercises over Spain.

Alarmed residents took to social media to highlight their fright and try to find out the cause of the bangs that caused windows to rattle and pets into a state of nervousness.

The flights are controlled from the Los Llanos Air Base (Albacete), thus covering the province of Alicante, and extend into other neighbouring regions.

These flights are set to continue and are currently scheduled for November 21, 22, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29 and 30 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.