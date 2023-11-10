



To celebrate turning 80 the amazing Sandra West and some of her friends went to Toledo recently to do a zip wire to raise funds for Elche children’s home.

Sandra raised 1250 euros and her close friend Frances Johnston raised another 400 euros from her bowling pals at El Rancho.

Recently entertainer and fund raiser Stevie Spit met up with Sandra and her friends to present Sandra with a plaque and a card from the children. He also sang a few songs to entertain everyone who came along to the presentation at the Olde 9th, La Marquesa.

Pictured are Sandra, Frances and Stevie plus the friends preparing for the zip wire.