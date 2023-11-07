



The residents of Orihuela Costa want to place mobile bollards at the entrance to Calle Cielo, the well-known bar area or ‘strip’ in Aguamarina. This was one of the requests that was conveyed to the Councilor, Mónica Pastor and to the Chief Commissioner of the Local Police, José María Pomares, at the meeting held in the Emergency Centre last week.

The coastal representatives also spoke about a number of other important security measures including the reorganisation of the road signs past the AP-7 bridge, and on Calle Salvador Dalí, where there are two accident black spots.

The issue of sanctions for dumping prunings and large household items on public roads was also discussed, as well as the problems caused by the manteros (looky looky men) and neighbourhood concerns about electric scooters, the use of which is still not regulated.

The proliferation of street vendors selling counterfeit products is of great concern among customers and business owners along the famous ‘strip’. Often in summer there are many groups of these that can be seen wandering, loaded with bags on their backs, along the street and the bridges over the N-332. Mixed with the regulated craft stalls, their presence barely leaves any space for the movement of the general public through the area which is especially occupied by the terraces.

Councilor Pastor described this meeting as of great importance to ensure communication and also learn first-hand about the problems that may arise. She said that “this meeting is part of a series of periodic meetings that I want to hold with the residents of the municipality.”

On his social network page, one representative, Antonio Cerdán, pointed out that the meeting had the purpose of establishing a first direct contact to be able to coordinate matters with council officials. He said that “the Councilor was aware of most of these deficiencies stating that when the budgets are released soon, noticeable improvements will begin to be seen in both horizontal and vertical road signage.”