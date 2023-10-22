



CF Atlético Algorfa and CF Sporting Albatera entertained the fans in a four goals 2-2 draw in the 6th FFCV League Second at the Juan Carlos I Municipal Sports Centre Algorfa.

“It was a valuable point achieved by our first team on its visit to Algorfa to face a great team.

“The first half was marked by a penalty, doubtful to say the least, 5 minutes into the game.

“Both teams wanted to be protagonists with the ball and that led to a first half with many alternatives for both teams.

“In the 37th minute, after a great play, Josan scored after an assist from Saba, with the half-time score 1-1.

“The second half was very similar to the first and saw both teams searching for a goal.

“Algorfa took the lead at 2-1, but our team showed off its pride and managed to level at 2-2, following a set piece, with Diego heading home.

“From there until the end, Sporting Albatera went all out to achieve victory.

“It was a good point, seeing the great game of the two teams is fair and that allows us to continue adding and be at the top of the table,” said a spokesperson from CF Sporting Albatera.

Albatera wish a speedy recovery to José Ángel who sustained an injury during the game.

“Thanks go to the large number of fans who gathered in Algorfa and who are our 12th player,” added the spokesperson.