



The last event in a month of activities to promote local commerce in Torrevieja, will be an authentic arts and crafts fair in La Mata. It will be held from 27 till 29 October on the Plaza Encarnación Puchol.

Like last year, the fair will stand out not only for the diversity and originality of its products, but also for the many craft demonstrations: the potter will bring his wheel to offer you the possibility of making your own cup or bowl, a sculptor will be carving stone and a weaver will be working on her loom. Other artisans will be making macramé jewelry, working glass with a blowtorch, turning pumpkins into beautiful table lamps, painting or modelling, so you can see with how much love and patience they make their pieces.

Due to the success of last year, the councilor for commerce Rosario Martínez has once again left the organization of this fair in the hands of the craft association Amata, guaranteeing that everything that is sold at this fair is handmade by the same artisans who serve you. You can ask them for explanations or place special orders, for example for personalized Christmas presents!

There will be a wide range of arts and authentic crafts: from paintings, portraits and artistic ceramics to handmade shoes; from gnomes and puppets to soaps and natural cosmetics; from leather bags to horn combs or designer jewelry, in materials as diverse as silver, glass, macramé, ceramics and natural flowers.

The musicians of Sol Redò often pass through the fair to create a happy and festive atmosphere and the younger visitors can have fun with board games or participate in workshops to make their own piece of crafts to take home.

This year Amata exists 25 years and to celebrate its anniversary it is organizing a competition of unique pieces: more than half of the participating artisans will exhibit a special piece at their stall and you can vote for the piece that you think is the most beautiful or the most original.

The fair is held on the Plaza Encarnación Puchol in La Mata (Torrevieja) from the 27th till the 29th of October and opening times are from 11 am till 2 pm and from 5 till 9 pm, on Friday afternoon only. You can find the programme and photos from last year’s fair at https://www.puebloartesano.es/Torrevieja.