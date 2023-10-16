



Repair works on the La Mata Pedestrian Path that have a budget of €3,929,612.38, continue apace in October.

An area of 1,317 linear metres will be undertaken, with the central section, specifically on Avenida de Los Europeans and will advance towards La Plaza Encarnación Puchol, commencing in July.

Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolón indicated the works will be completed ahead of the 2024 summer, when once again thousands of tourists and residents visit La Mata beach.

Mayor Dolón, Councillor for Infrastructure and Urban Management, Sandra Sánchez, Councillor for Beaches, Antonio Vidal, and representatives of ORTHEM-ABALA TORREVIEJA, visited the repair works of the Pedestrian Path of La Mata during the summer.

Works to be undertaken include the discontinuous surface of occupation of the existing promenade, between the limit of the municipal terms of Torrevieja and Guardamar del Segura, up to the delimitation between the Molino del Agua Park and Sector P-4, Molino White.

North section, between the northern limit of the municipal area and Plaza Encarnación Puchol, having a length of 306.25 linear metres.

Central section, between the south of Plaza de Encarnación Puchol and Avenida de Los Europeans, 658.85 linear metres.

South section, located entirely in the Molino del Agua Park, 352 linear metres.

The Councillor for Infrastructure and Urban Management reported that with the execution of these works it is intended to carry out the comprehensive repair of the pedestrian path in the northern and central sections, originally built with wooden flooring, and the specific and superficial repair of the pavement of the South Zone.

Also, it is intended to renew the public lighting in the three sections with models with LED technology.

Torrevieja City Council obtained definitive authorisation to practically maintain the existing route, except in four points expressly indicated in the reports of the Provincial Coastal Service, in which it requires moving to an easement area of transit part of the original path and also drinking water and sanitation services, as it is currently occupying the Public Maritime Terrestrial Domain (DPMT).

The path will be renewed with another wooden appearance, ecological and removable, reducing maintenance and obtaining greater durability.

The pavement will be made of technological wood, with three structural typologies, the first with a distance between the axes of the piles of 2.20 metres; the second with a distance between the axes of 1.90 metres and the third typology a horizontal structure supported directly on the sand. The solution in all three cases consists of creating a rigid platform made up of modules 3 metres wide and 2.90 metres long.

The demolition in the southern section of a walkway originally built in printed concrete, will be replaced by a wooden walkway with an approximate length of 120 metres, to better adapt to the environment of the Natural Park.

The works commenced in the central section, specifically on Avenida de Los Europeans and will advance towards La Plaza Encarnación Puchol.