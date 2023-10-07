



Following the introduction of a mobile app less than 2 weeks ago, via which members of the public could notify incidents relating to Urban Cleaning, Waste Collection and Public Road Maintenance services in Torrevieja, along with photographs and a geolocation, the City Council has received more than a hundred complaints.

The Councilor, María José Ruiz (PP) said that 75 correspond to Acciona ‘s urban collection and cleaning service although 61 of them have already been resolved. (Note: The complaint we highlighted in the original app has been closed by the system, but NOT resolved. We will be following that up).

The councillor added that a small number of the communications correspond to other areas such as Parks and Gardens – to which they have been forwarded – and others are very generic and in many cases long standing, paving repairs and so forth, this service is provided by Orthem ( Hozono Global Group), who repair incidents on public roads.

Ruiz indicated that there have been some problems activating the application. You have to search for it as “cityintouch” all one word, because initially, when you download it and enter a password and email, it appears blocked. However, the service then sends the user a message to the email they provided with an unlock code. From that moment on the tool works normally.