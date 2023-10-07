



On the 4th. October 31 members and 1 guest competed for Lo Crispin Golf Society’s final ‘major’ of the year, our Nominated Pairs, at Font Del Llop. Almost perfect weather for golf prevailed throughout most of the day. Unfortunately however the course generally was in a poor condition. In particular many of the greens had some sand on them and a number had bare patches. To top it off we had to play the first hole again at the end of the round as for some reason Hole 6 was closed. We were not informed of this prior to arrival on the day. There appeared no sign of any major work or repairs happening on the hole ! Following the game we returned to the Lo Crispin Tavern, where tapas were supplied and the day’s prizes distributed.

N.T. P. on Par 3s

Hole 3 – Tony Grainger

Hole 8 – Mick Laverick

Hole 12 – Sarah Potter

Hole 16 – Nobody managed to reach or stay on the green

1st. Place (and winners of the Nominated Pairs) – Richard Brady and Steve Price with 40 pts.

2nd. Place – Ian Stuart and Andy Quinn 38 pts. (on count back)

3rd. Place – Padraig and Margaret O’Brien 38 pts.

The 2s ‘pot’ was won by Sarah Potter and the Free Game Draw by Andy Quinn.

Stephen Harrington (Membership and Handicap Secretary)