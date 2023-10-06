



Correos has started the delivery of ordinary mail to private homes in Entrenaranjos, as demanded by the by the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC).

To facilitate this process, Correos has sent a letter to all residents in which the current regulations and procedures are explained so that letters can be delivered to their homes normally.

Among the requirements are the correct address, which must include the name of road, house number, town and postal code. Residents should avoid using just a plot number on shipments, since this information would lead to confusion and could make deliveries difficult or impossible.

In addition, each home must have individual mailboxes that are accessible from the public road so that Correos can deposit all ordinary mail in them.

In the letter, Correos has provided an email and telephone number to answer any possible questions that may arise.