



The professor in Ophthalmology at the UMH of Elche is number one on the Research.com list, one of the most prestigious scientific portals

‘The Ophthalmologist’ has already highlighted Dr. Alió in 12th place of the 100 most influential ophthalmologists in the world in ‘The Power List 2023’

Doctor Jorge Alió has achieved first place in the classification of the most outstanding doctors and researchers at the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) of Elche, according to Research.com, one of the main medical research platforms that offers reliable data on scientific contributions since 2014.

In this way, the professor of Ophthalmology at the Elche institution has appeared again on this list, registering an h-index of 90, as well as 698 publications and 23,759 citations. The reference website places the UMH professor in 103rd place in Spain, and 7,764th in the world.

For its preparation, the academic portal for scientists uses the h-index data collected in Google Scholar and Microsoft Academic Graph, the most prominent bibliometric database for the scientific community.

The proportion of contributions made within the discipline is also taken into account, in addition to the awards and achievements achieved. And he was recently twice awarded in Vienna receiving the Binkhorst Medal from the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ESCRS) and the medal from the International Intraocular Implant Club (IIIC), being the first time that a Spanish ophthalmologist has received this distinction.

With his appearance in the Research.com ranking, Jorge Alió has once again been recognized for his work in the field of ophthalmology. And the founder of the Vissum ophthalmology clinics (Miranza Group) was already highlighted as number 12 on the ‘The Ophthalmologist Power List 2023’ list of the 100 most influential and inspiring ophthalmologists in the world, once again being the only Spanish doctor.

The h-index is a system for measuring the professional quality of physicists and scientists, based on the number of citations their scientific articles have received. Research.com only includes prominent scientists with an h-index of at least 70 for scientific articles published in the field of medicine.

Its objective is to ensure that only genuine researchers are included in the ranking, manually verifying each profile and publications on a wide range of trusted sources. With this, they aim to provide an opportunity for the entire scientific community to discover who are the main experts in specific fields of research in different countries and internationally.

The international expert in anterior segment was already part of the Forbes list of the 100 best doctors in Spain and was mentioned this year in the article in the ‘Journal of Refractive Surgery’ as the author with the most articles published in the field of refractive surgery in the world, and is also the most cited. Professor Alió has also been accredited as one of the most influential researchers in the world according to the study by the academic publisher Elsevier.

His extensive career has led him to be the creator of the concept of microincisional cataract surgery (MICS), as well as a pioneer in the area of Multifocal Intraocular Lenses (IOL) and refractive surgery with excimer laser and phakic Multifocal Intraocular Lenses (IOL), with more than 55,000 interventions during his professional life. In addition, he is one of the leading international experts in keratoconus, presenting innovative pilot research on an advanced stem cell therapy.

Currently, he is a member of the Board of Directors of the ESCRS, and Expertscape places him in the first position of five ophthalmological references: refractive surgery, implantation of intraocular lenses, ophthalmological surgical procedures, presbyopia and intraocular lenses. He has also won the Alberto Sols Award for ‘Best Research Work’.

Jorge Alió has been a professor in Ophthalmology since 1987, first at the University of Alicante, and later at the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) of Elche, being responsible for the subject of Ophthalmology in the curriculum of the Faculty of Medicine.

In addition, he is the director of the first online refractive surgery course at UMH entitled ‘Clinical Methodology in Refractive, Cataract and Corneal Surgery’. Furthermore, his solidarity and altruism are reflected in the Jorge Alió Foundation for the Prevention of Blindness, from which he promotes humanitarian actions such as the ‘Nouadhibou Vision’ project, the first ophthalmological hospital in Mauritania; as well as cultural initiatives such as the ‘Miradas’ Painting Contest.

A proposal that aims to raise awareness in society about the importance of visual health and the prevention of blindness through art.