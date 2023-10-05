



On the occasion of the centenary of the birth of Mickey Mouse, Mojácar joins the Disney factory celebrations, and from today, a large mural of his figure provides the welcome to this Almería locality.

On the 16th of October, one of the best-known characters from the genius of animation in the whole world, Walt Disney, will celebrate a century since he appeared for the first time on cinema screens.

The work of graffiti artist Nauní, the creator of the other mural on the Mojácar school, Mickey is on the façade of the municipal library and with his characteristic gesture of an international star, he welcomes all the visitors going up to Mojácar old town.

The Mojácar Walt Was Here Association, created to highlight the importance of the legend about the birth of Disney in Mojácar, together with Mojácar Council, has made it possible, and it is among the actions that both the association and the local authority plan to carry out this year

Among the Council’s next actions are naming a square “Walt Disney Plaza”, which would be complemented with decoration and significant elements related to the legend, as well as a series of streets that will make up an official route, with surprises and allegorical motifs on which residents will be able to collaborate. An attraction for families and a complement to the much-in-demand traditional historical routes through the village’s old town.

For its part, the Walt Was Here Association is planning to hold on the 16th, the date of the anniversary, a story time in the library for the school’s pupils, in which Mickey Mouse would be present. On the 25th of November, there will also be celebrated the second edition of the children’s festivity in honour of Disney and his characters, which was a resounding success last year.

Just over a year since its creation, the association continues with its work of investigation and compiling proof in its bid to confirm the Mojácar origin of Walt Disney.

Nobody in Mojácar has given up on this possibility, and for now, Mojácar village pays homage to the magic and the charm of his characters and of their creator.