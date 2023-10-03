



CD Montesinos 4-1 Monóvar

CD Montesinos continued their emphatic start to the FFCV G8 2nd Regional 2023-24 campaign with a 4-1 home win against Monóvar at the Municipal Stadium.

Man of the Match, Monte’s teenager Anderson, bagged a hat-trick, with Javi also getting on the scoresheet.

“For long periods of the game, Monóvar looked the better side – but we always showed our fight, commitment and will to win,” said a spokesperson from Monte.

“This was the classic game when in the past, we would have been defeated.

“This team is different, plus we have a few players that always seem to make the difference,” said the spokesperson.

Red Mist

The referee sent off a player, from both Monte and Monóvar – along with both managers, who also saw red!

The victory keeps Monte at the top of the table, undefeated with 12 points from their opening four fixtures.

“We stay top of the league and extend our 100% record. Sometimes you just need to win and this game was one of those times that, without playing our best, we managed not only to win but to score 4 goals – sending almost 300 supporters home happy,” added the spokesperson.

Presentation

CD Montesinos club President Joni Lorente was presented with a cheque for €2,000, money drummed up by the supporters.

“Every season we try to help our club financially. It is what we, as a supporters club, do. “It is our reason for being and it is imbedded in our constitution.

“Do you ever wonder where the money goes from our memberships, or from our match day scratch cards, our monthly lunches, Man of the Match sponsorship, poster advertising monies, etc.

“Before the match we presented club President Macan with €2,000 to help run our club.

“Well done to all our members. It is your Club, your Supporters Club and your money.

“It is so proud to be associated with this organisation and it’s associate groups, like The Monte Metals Walking Football, the TorreGolf.eu golf group and the Cauldron Petanca club,” said a spokesperson from the club.