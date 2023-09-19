



Prof. Jorge Alió has been in Vienna from September 8th to 12th participating in the 41st Congress of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ESCRS), of which he is a member of the Board.

The professor of Ophthalmology at the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) of Elche had the honour of presenting the Binkhorst Medal Lecture during the opening ceremony on the 9th September.

This is a relevant event, since this presentation is made in commemoration of the pioneer of Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Cornelius D. Binkhorst, MD. During the congress, the most important in Europe and the world in the field of Cataracts and Refractive Surgery, Jorge Alió also gave the prestigious International Intraocular Implant Club (IIIC) medal lecture with the conference ‘The art of a glance’.

In addition, Dr. Alió was able to share with other ophthalmology professionals his knowledge about the future of corneal surgery through corneal regeneration. And as one of the leading international experts in keratoconus, he gave the talk ‘What are we doing now and what is coming in the future?’ to talk about this ocular pathology, for which he is carrying out pioneering pilot research on an advanced therapy with stem cell-based modelling engineering.

He also participated in different sessions on the functioning of accommodative intraocular lenses, topo and wavefront guided ablations, and LASIK complications.

Likewise, the founder of the Vissum ophthalmological clinics (Miranza Group) presented a video of a surprising case of cataract surgery with a keratopigmented eye. And Alió is one of the great specialists in keratopigmentation, being the author of ‘Text and Atlas on Corneal Pigmentation’, the first book in the world that talks about changing eye color for therapeutic or cosmetic reasons.

Congress attendees were also able to understand and classify EDOF lenses with the course ‘What is and what is not an EDOF intraocular lens?’ directed by Alió, ranked 12th in ‘The Ophthalmologist Power List 2023’ of the 100 most influential and inspiring ophthalmologists in the world, being the only Spanish doctor.

During the five days of the 41st ESCRS Congress, Dr. Alió also had time to be in contact with the industry, sharing his experience in regular and special cases with the use and indications of the Biotech phakic IOL and presenting the results, clinical trials of the Hanita Intensity IOL, and the visual outcomes, optical quality, and accommodative response of the Lumina accommodative intraocular lens, as well as the prospective multicenter clinical trial with the Precizon presbyopic toric multifocal intraocular lens.

In short, Professor Jorge Alió has been able to stay up to date with the latest scientific and technological developments thanks to a new edition of the meeting organized by the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, which once again has built up an extensive program with symposiums, instructional and laboratory sessions, oral and poster presentations, exhibitions, as well as video sessions to cover a wide variety of interests and specializations.

