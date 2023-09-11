



The San Fulgencio Town Council has presented the programme of events and activities for its Patron Saint Fiestas honouring the Virgen del Remedio, which will take place from 17th September to 21st October.

Laura Bernabé, councillor for fiestas, said that most of the events will take place in the municipal marquee, located on the land behind the Cardenal Belluga theatre, adding that “it is a source of great pride for me and my colleague, councillor Beatriz Sánchez, to have had the opportunity to organise all these events for our many residents, and we hope you enjoy them in the days and weeks to come”.

The councillor outlined the list of upcoming events, which will begin on Sunday 17 September with the launch of the traditional Chupinazo from the Plaza de la Constitución, starting at 12:00pm. Afterwards, “there will be a parade to the multi-purpose area for a mascletá, where everyone will be able to enjoy a giant paella, beer and soft drinks”.

The first day of the festivities will conclude with ‘tardeo’ in the same enclosure, from 4:00 pm, with DJ Varo and DJ Sergio Salinas.

On subsequent days there will be various performances, shows, evening entertainment, concerts and DJ’s music, as well as tournaments and sports competitions featuring paddle tennis, indoor football and dominos”. The councillor also added that “we will not leave out the gastronomic aspect of the fiestas with omelette and paella competitions, the celebration of a new edition of the family cooking competition ‘Abuelo Chef’, and our traditional ‘sobaquillo dinner'”.

She also mentioned many other highlights of the festivities, including the Coronation of Queens and 2023 Proclamation on Saturday 23 September by Francisco José Gómez Filiu; the parade of floats will take place on Saturday 7 October, and the Children’s Day will take place on Thursday 12 October from 10:00 am in the municipal marquee, “featuring inflatables, snacks, refreshments and children’s entertainment, along with the traditional ribbon race, from 5:00 pm”.

The parish church will be the venue from Sunday 1 to Thursday 5 October for the various religious events in honour of the patron saint of San Fulgencio, organised in the different streets of the municipality. Likewise, on Friday 6th at 8:00 pm, the floral offering will take place. The big day of the fiestas, dedicated to the Virgen del Remedio, will be Sunday 8 October, with the celebration of the mass in honour of the patron saint of San Fulgencio at 12:00 pm and the procession through the streets of the municipality from 8:00 pm, with great fireworks display at the end.

The mayor, José María Ballester, said that the various events will continue until Saturday 21 October, “almost a month of celebrations in which we want to include activities for all the people of San Fulgencio, as well as all the visitors, so we can enjoy our fiestas all together”.

The detailed programme can be followed in the Libro de Fiestas, available in print at the Town Hall and at the Tourist Office in urbanisations. It can also be download it from the municipal website, www.sanfulgencio.es.