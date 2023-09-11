



The Consell delegate in Alicante, Agustina Esteve, met on Monday morning with the president of the Provincial Council, Toni Pérez. The meeting is one of several meetings scheduled by Esteve since she took office with institutional representatives, business leaders and social groups in the province.

The abolition of the inheritance and donation tax, one of the first measures approved by the Council of President Carlos Mazón, and the commitment to eliminate the tourist tax, were two of the topics discussed during the meeting, in which the vice president, Ana Serna, also participated.

The meeting also served for both leaders to review the most important investments by the Generalitat in the province, in tourism and education, and social services.

During the meeting, held at the Provincial Palace, Agustina Esteve signed the institution’s Book of Honor.