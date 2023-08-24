



Orihuela Local Police have reported the seizure of more than 2 kilos of marijuana, more than 1,300 grams of hashish, together with 150 products of other cannabis-derived narcotics, with high levels of THC. The police operation was carried out after carrying out a search in a cannabis club in Orihuela Costa.

During the operation, the Local Police arrested the Association President, a man of German nationality, for an alleged crime against Public Health, as the premises did not have the necessary license.

The police operation was carried out on August 19 when officers went to the Lomas de Cabo Roig Urbanization, following complaints of loud music that had been received in the “Maschi” establishment.

Agents saw a group of three people entering premises next to “Maschi”, a Cannabis Smokers Club called CSC “The Green Brothers “. However, previously it had been impossible to access the club to check it’s documentation as a result of surveillance cameras, video intercom and a double door system, which does not allow access unless opened from the inside.

As the three people entered, the agents were able to rush to the door and surprise the occupants. After accessing the premises, the agents identified the people who were there and seized a quantity of narcotic substances.

The establishment was sealed, and the seized material was moved to the Civil Guard barracks in Torre de la Horadada prior to being presented to the courts.

