



The Spanish authorities have assured that the country does not use any algorithms to profile nationals of other countries applying for Schengen visas in response to recent claims suggesting that the Netherlands has been categorising such applicants.

The Netherlands was accused earlier in April over the use of a secret and potentially illegal algorithm to profile foreigners applying for a Schengen visa based on their ethnicity, with a Lighthouse Reports and NRC investigation disclosing that the country has been using the system since 2015.

Consequently, to assure everyone that they are treated fairly and that the country does not support such practices, Spain gave an official statement on the matter.

Talking for SchengenVisaInfo.com, a spokesperson from the Diplomatic Information Office of Spain said that all applicants go through the same procedures when applying for a Schengen or national visa, regardless of their ethnicity, gender, age, and economic background.

“Spain does not use any algorithm or any type of filter in relation to visa applications, whether they are Schengen visas or national visas. Visa processing is the same for all applicants, regardless of their ethnic origin or any other personal circumstance,” the spokesperson said.

In addition, when asked why certain visa applicants have to wait longer to receive an answer, the spokesperson explained that this mainly happens due to the high number of applications received in different embassies and consulates.

“The processing time may vary for various reasons, such as the volume of work of the consular office that processes the visa,” the statement of the spokesperson reads.

Just like Spain, Sweden has also reassured everyone that it does not use any illegal algorithms to categorise applicants.

The spokesperson of the Swedish Migration Agency said that Sweden does not discriminate and, at the same time, stressed that all applications are handled in accordance with the Schengen visa applications code.

VFS Global also shared its position on the matter, saying that it does not keep appointment slots available only for applicants from certain countries. The same said that it does not discriminate against foreigners applying for Schengen visas in any form.

Currently, all nationals of non-EU countries that have not reached a visa-free travel agreement with the Schengen Area member states need to obtain a visa in order to be permitted entry to the bloc.

When applying for a Spain Schengen Visa, applicants are required to submit several documents.

All applicants are required to complete the Spanish visa application form, submit their passports, two passport-size photographs, and proof of having purchased travel health insurance.

Moreover, everyone must submit a roundtrip flight itinerary and proof that they have secured a place to stay in Spain and have sufficient financial means.