



Carlos Mazón was invested as the new President of the Valencian Community on Thursday, replacing the PSOE politician, Ximo Puig, who he defeated in the recent regional elections.

Having given thanks to his supporters and colleagues he wasted no time in announcing a number of He said that he will lower the regional section of personal income tax “for everyone, without exception and primarily for medium and low incomes.” In addition, he has promised to eliminate the Inheritance and Gift tax “also for everyone.” “Never again will we pay twice for the efforts and sacrifices of a lifetime,” he said.

He also said that he will abolish the tourist tax – approved by the previous Executive, which was to enter into force in December 2023 – and that he will “personally” address this legislature “tourist excellence both in quality and quantity”. ” I will defend our tourism model tooth and nail, fighting to open exchanges with previously unheard-of markets”, he said.

In education he has promised that he will immediately implement “freedom of choice and free education for all children from 0 to 3 years”. The latter was a measure promoted by the previous government (PSPV, Compromís and Unides Podem) that they have already budgeted for next year and that the Partido Popular will follow through.

He also spoke about a new law on Identity. “The government that I lead will strictly comply with our traditions, our customs and our way of understanding life. We will eliminate all aid to those who want to impose the Catalan traditions on us, because we have our own personality. We are Spanish and Valencian, whether from Castellón or from Alicante”, he insisted.

The “reduction of bureaucracy” has been another promise, as well as the challenge of a four year building programme “constructing the largest number of public housing ever built.” “And not only that, let’s support young people who want to buy a home wherever we can. “I want to ensure that those who have more pays more, and also whoever has less pays less.”

Regarding Social Services, Mazón has said that he will put his “effort” to ensure that this legislature is the one in which Les Corts gives birth to the Third Sector Law, “that grants security, stability and dignity to these groups and their users, true leaders, a social and moral reference for all of us, who day by day make us proud of their examples and dedication”.

Mazón emphasized that he offers himself “with an outstretched hand, loyalty and common sense.” “Permanent dialogue has been a constant in my career and it will continue to be so,” he said. Thus, he has agreed to “meeting points” with the PSPV, with the transfer of powers in the ministries, and with Compromís, so that it has representation in the Mesa de Les Corts-.

Minute of silence for the victims of ETA

Mazón began his hour long speech remembering Miguel Ángel Blanco on the 26th anniversary of his “vile and cowardly” murder at the hands of ETA. He requested a minute of silence that was respected by all parliamentarians. “In his memory and in that of the distinguished Valencians who have died at the hands of armed violence and terrorist gangs”, he said.

“I want to emphasise to you the words, tolerance, harmony and peace, as the only way for us democrats. We Spaniards were rarely as united as we were in the anguish of those hours. That unity defeated ETA”, he said, in a clear reference to the national electoral campaign that is currently being fought out prior to next Sunday’s (23 July) National Elections.