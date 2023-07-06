



Although summer is always a key time for increasing employment as seasonal workers find a job for the busiest time of year, thus reducing unemployment, the fact that June is the fourth consecutive month of decline is further proof of the recovery Spain has been making since the height of the Covid pandemic.

Torrevieja is already bustling with tourists, and those with second homes, and as a result, an additional 311 people have found a job, leaving 7,085 unemployed, the biggest drop in the area.

Guardamar del Segura follows with 83 fewer unemployed, placing the unemployment rate at 854. Orihuela also reduces its unemployment rate by 51 fewer unemployed and an unemployment rate of 4,705 unemployed.

Albatera, Almoradí and Dolores also reduce their unemployment rates by 36, 31 and 29 fewer unemployed, respectively, and mark their unemployment rates at 844, 1,707, 575 unemployed, respectively.

Bigastro, Rojales and Pilar de la Horadada reduced their unemployment rates by 22 fewer unemployed each and marked their rates at 520, 559 and 886 unemployed, respectively. In the rest of the Municipalities the trend is downward.

At the level of the Vega Baja region, unemployment has registered a decrease in all sectors. The most significant data is produced in the Services sector, as we might expect at this time of year, with 563 fewer unemployed people.

By sex, female and male unemployment have decreased the number of unemployed by 467 and 223, respectively. Therefore, the female unemployment rate stands at 14,639 unemployed, a figure that is still much higher than the male rate with 9,238 unemployed.

Unemployment decreased in all age groups, the most significant being that of 25 and 44 years with 353 fewer unemployed, followed by those over 44 with 225 fewer unemployed and finally, the group of young people under 25, which also reduces the unemployment rate by 112 fewer unemployed.