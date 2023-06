Ladies, if you are over 16, want to get fit and have fun with like-minded women, and like football, then the Quesada Ladies invite you to join their team.

They meet every Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Daya Nueva, at the Centro Deportivo.

You can find out more information on their Facebook Page, just search for “Quesada Ladies” and join their page, but don’t be put off if you’re not in Quesada, they already have and welcome more members from all around the area.