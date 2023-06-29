



The choice of using the VIP airport parking service may depend on your needs and preferences. The service typically offers many additional amenities including valet parking, covered parking, direct access to the terminal, extra security, baggage transportation, and other personalised services. If you value convenience, speed, and security, then VIP parking service may be a good option for you.

In addition, VIP ‘parking lots’ are often located closer to the terminal offering quicker access to airport facilities. This means that you can save time on the transfer to and from your car, especially if you are loading or unloading luggage.

However, VIP parking lots are typically more expensive than regular parking lots, so cost may also be an important factor. If you have a limited budget, you may want to consider a regular parking lot as a more affordable option.

In summary, choosing a VIP parking service may be beneficial if you value convenience, security, and speed and are willing to pay a higher price for these additional services. But if cost is a significant factor, a regular parking lot may be a more suitable option.

10 REASONS TO CHOOSE VIP PARKING ALICANTE AIRPORT:

Maximum comfort and safety during your travels with our parking service. Our parking lot offers video surveillance, security guards, and more. Flexible pricing options that allow you to choose the most suitable parking option based on your needs and budget. Online booking system that saves you time and guarantees that your parking spot will be reserved in advance. 24/7 customer support team available to assist you with any parking-related questions or concerns. Regular discounts and promotions for our repeat customers, to make our parking service even more affordable and appealing. Convenient location with a pick-up and drop-off service at the Departures area of the airport. No need to unload your luggage and wait for a shuttle bus. Full range of services related to parking, including car washing, fuel filling, and repair services. Monthly support for children in need, through our partnership with UNICEF. Individual approach to each customer, with a team of professionals ready to provide you with all necessary information and assistance. Peace of mind knowing that your car is secure and well taken care of while you’re away on your travels.

And to guarantee you peace of mind, we offer you the possibility of insuring your vehicle for only 4.90 Euros from the moment you entrust the keys to us, until your return.

How does it work? – It’s very simple and easy!

Call us 20 min before arrival at +34 635 51 52 53 at the Airport or Train station and we will meet you at the Airport in the Departure area in front of Starbucks or at the Train station in the departure area on the side.

Our drivers, who all wear green jackets with the VIP parking logo, will meet you, conduct a quick check of your car, take pictures and then move your car to one of our super secure car parks.

And when you return all you need to do is call us when you ready to pick up your car on +34 635 51 52 53 and our driver will bring your clean car, exactly as you left it.

