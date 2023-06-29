



Saturday the 24th of June saw 42 anglers lining the banks of the popular El Bosquet Fishery complex at San Felipe De Neri, some 4km from Catral, and I am of the belief that this is the first time the complex has had all 42 pegs booked and with another 2 or 3 names on the waiting list.

The reason for this absolute sell out was to show our love, appreciation, and respect for a lifelong friend and a member of Abbey Angling and their sister club, Rod & Reels, who, sadly, passed away on 5th of May…. Terry “Mr Fixit” Screen….and this was his inaugural Memorial Match.

I suppose it was apt that the Memorial Winner on the day was his close friend and event organizer, who drew Peg 9 and the very prolific 8-16 section. Those with knowledge of El Bosquet knew that the winner would come from this area, and they were correct, for Ian Brown made no mistake and took 44 carp and a couple of Mullet for a run-away winning net of 40kg 080grms.

When Marlene Hutchinson, the sole lady angler, drew Peg 17, many knew she would do well as peg 17 is a ‘method feeder peg’ and has a residential shoal of carp, but they are so difficult to get away from the reeds, but Marlen’s prowess with the feeder proved too much for them and she came a very credible Runner-up with 25kg 100 grammes.

There was much delight and quite some, errmmm “urine extraction” for her husband, Dave Hutchinson, could only manage just over 9kg from Peg 19. Marlene was quite content with kicking her hubby’s butt AGAIN.

Neil McBirnie, the venue expert and tipped to win when he drew Peg 6 on the prolific section of the venue. He came close, but sadly, no cigar for his 23kg 060 grammes was way off the mark but good enough for 3rd place, just beating Mick Hill on Peg 2 who weighed in 22kg 300 grammes.

In 5th place was Nick ‘End peg again’ Bastock who, when drawing peg 40, was greeted with moans and expletives! Nick weighed in 19kg 700 grammes to win his section and take home a nice ‘white envelope’.

After the event, many went for a welcoming shandy – not to mention chip butties (which are always donated by Angie of Café Uno) – at Café UNO in Catral.

The photo shows Marlene with the Runners-up trophy, kindly donated by NTT Bait & Tackle of Torrevieja.

By Steve Higgins