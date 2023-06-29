



Mojácar gets summer underway with the Night of Romance, one of the locality’s most anticipated activities, which will take place on the night of 1st of July starting at 9.15pm, paying homage to love, filling all its streets and plazas with its most romantic side and opening hearts to all the visitors who want to experience and discover an unforgettable night.

The Night of Romance brings together more than 300 localities around Spain and Europe in a very special passionate night, without precedent before its launch by this Association, and in which Mojácar has taken part from the start.

The 7th edition of the Night of Romance pays tribute to love in a unique environment, surrounded by a natural and monumental heritage which forms the ideal setting.

From 9.15pm onwards you will be able to enjoy live music in the different squares of the old town. Rosario Almansa at the piano; Nadia on violin or the Double Swing piano and guitar duo, without missing a romantic DJ from Litri Sound in Plaza Nueva, where at midnight there will also be the most beautiful kiss in the world.

With the 12 chimes of the Santa María Church, and against a backdrop of fireworks, all of Mojácar, everyone already gathered in this Plaza, will, in unison, kiss to create the most beautiful kiss in the world, and undoubtedly, the greatest mass kiss. Following this romantic moment, the music and dancing will continue throughout the night on its impressive viewpoint and under the incomparable Mojácar sky.

But before the grand finale, the whole of Mojácar will receive its visitors not only with live music: mime artists full of love with go through the streets inviting and infecting visitors with the desire to express their affection.

In another of the planned activities, starting at 10.30pm in the Santa María Parish Church, married couples who so wish will be able to renew their vows, couples who want to go to this beautiful Parish Church, that for this day will look even more beautiful, also receiving a blessing.

The whole of Mojácar is decked out: close to 6,000 balloons, all eco-friendly, heart-shaped, many of them helium, will decorate arches and columns, as well all the corners of the municipality. A Photocall will serve for immortalising the moment.

The restaurants will offer special and suggested menus, filled with nods to love. The shops will also expand their offers to offer mementoes and gifts in keeping with the atmosphere.

This unique celebration is organised by Mojácar Council through the Tourism Department, in collaboration with the Mojácar Pueblo Traders’ Association and all its residents. An original celebration which represents an almost universal coming together as it is shared with the municipalities making up the Most Beautiful Villages of Spain, as well as those of France, Italy, Belgium and Germany.

Due to the success of previous editions, Mojácar will run a special bus service, which will continue until 2.45am, the time when the last bus will leave the village.

Given the large number of people and the difficulty in parking, the organisation recommends going up to the village using the bus service, which will be reinforced on this day. The buses stop at different points on the beach and facilitate access to Mojácar Pueblo.