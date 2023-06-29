



The Municipality of Mojácar will this summer have four Blue Flags flying on the El Cantal, Lance Nuevo, Marina de la Torre and Venta del Bancal-Ventanicas beaches.

Beaches that renew for another year this award, which the European Foundation for Environmental Education awards annually, and according to very rigorous criteria, to beaches and ports which meet its requisites in terms of water quality, environmental management, safety and services, as well as user information and environmental education.

Also of great importance for this organisation is accessibility for people with reduced mobility, the existence of health assistance, rescue and lifesaving services and maritime surveillance, as well as other considerations.

These four blue flags awarded to Mojácar are the recognition for the efforts of the locality’s Council, through its Tourism Department, not only on these beaches, but also along the municipality’s 17 kilometres of coast

It is worth noting that, in reality, it is five Mojácar beaches that should have been awarded with a Blue Flag as Venta del Bancal and Ventanicas are two different sectors. The foundation only considers four as the Venta del Bancal and Ventanicas beaches share the same water sampling point because they are designated in health as the same bathing area.

Equally, the beaches have the SICTED, “Tourism Quality Commitment”, distinction, which credits and recognises compliance with the quality requisites established by the Secretary of State for Tourism with the support of the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces, recognising efforts and the commitment to quality and to continuous improvement of tourist destinations.

The SICTED Quality Stamp is valid for two years, although this is conditional on an annual monitoring evaluation which guarantees the application of the standards established on its platform.

There is no doubt that Mojácar offers one of the best urban beaches, with all services. Nevertheless, Mojácar also has so-called natural ones, none with prohibited use, where bathers can enjoy bathing in the middle of nature and in the locality’s magnificent landscapes.