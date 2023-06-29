



Bees are crucial to the planet, providing pollination of plants, much of which we as humans are only able to eat as a result of their hard work, and must be protected at all costs. Incidentally, butterflies also play a major role in pollination, which is why you shouldn’t kill caterpillars.

But, back to bees, they are essential invertebrates for the cycle of life to continue, and they give us honey, but sometimes their behaviour can cause us problems when they choose to move into a new neighbourhood, as was the case in Novelda this week, where Post Office workers found a surprise when they went to their vans.

One of the yellow vehicles had become attractive to a swarm of bees, who decided it was the perfect location for their new apartment block, and so they built their honeycomb home on the door frame.

The police were called to assist, and they closed the road to prevent any disturbances, whilst a beekeeper was called who relocated them to a more suitable location.

If you live in Novelda and your post was late this week (if you’d notice any difference), you now know the reason.